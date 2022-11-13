The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Freight Train Derails In Victoria's West Following Major Storm

Freight Train Derails In Victoria's West Following Major Storm

Dozens of shipping containers were thrown from the tracks when a freight train derailed in Victoria's west.

The train derailed near Inverleigh along the Hamilton Highway outside Geelong.

Aerial footage from Nine's Today program shows the containers piled on top of each other and water beneath them and the tracks.

Victoria Police said officers were called to the site on Monday morning to provide traffic control but they were no longer needed.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is taking control of the scene and investigators have been called in.

Ambulance Victoria say there were no patients and they were not required to attend the scene.

The Debate Continues: Boardies Vs. Budgie Smugglers
NEXT STORY

The Debate Continues: Boardies Vs. Budgie Smugglers

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Debate Continues: Boardies Vs. Budgie Smugglers

The Debate Continues: Boardies Vs. Budgie Smugglers

To Speedo or to board short? That is the eternal question.
After 25 Long Years, Ash Ketchum Has Finally Become Pokémon's World Champion

After 25 Long Years, Ash Ketchum Has Finally Become Pokémon's World Champion

Pokémon's Ash Ketchum has finally become 'the very best' after winning his first world championship.
COVID Baby Boom Sees Birth Rates Bounce Back

COVID Baby Boom Sees Birth Rates Bounce Back

A whole new generation has been born out of boredom.
Fertility Doctor Reveals Cutting Back On Coffee Can Increase Your Chances of Pregnancy In Your 30s

Fertility Doctor Reveals Cutting Back On Coffee Can Increase Your Chances of Pregnancy In Your 30s

Reducing your caffeine intake and altering your diet were revealed as the best ways to help increase your chance of fertility in your 30s.
Taronga Zoo’s Lyrebirds Mimic Evacuation Alarm After Last Week’s Lion Escape

Taronga Zoo’s Lyrebirds Mimic Evacuation Alarm After Last Week’s Lion Escape

Lyrebirds are known for mimicking the sounds they hear around them.