Freight Train Derails In Victoria's West Following Major Storm

The train derailed near Inverleigh along the Hamilton Highway outside Geelong.

Aerial footage from Nine's Today program shows the containers piled on top of each other and water beneath them and the tracks.

Victoria Police said officers were called to the site on Monday morning to provide traffic control but they were no longer needed.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is taking control of the scene and investigators have been called in.

Ambulance Victoria say there were no patients and they were not required to attend the scene.