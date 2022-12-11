The Project

Free Festive Transport For Victorians

Victorians will be able to travel free on public transport on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve in a move the government says will make it easier for families and friends to get together.

Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll announced the move on Sunday, saying public transport was the best way for Victorians to get around during the festive season.

"Free travel on Christmas Day and New Year's Day really makes it easier for people to celebrate with family and friends," he said.

Victorians will be able to use metropolitan and regional public transport at no cost from 3am on Christmas Day until 3am on Boxing Day, with services running to a regular Sunday timetable.

Boxing Day services will run to a public holiday timetable.

As for New Year's Eve, travel will be free across the network from 6pm on December 31 until 6am on New Year's Day.

Trains will run at least every 15 minutes between midnight and 1.45am, every 30 minutes between 1.45am and 2.45am, and every hour from 2.45am onwards.

Most trams will run at least every 15 minutes between midnight and 3am and every hour from 3am.

V/Line passengers are still required to book tickets to travel on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve on reserved services, but there will be no cost.

Those travelling from regional areas by bus won't need a ticket, and Victorians do not need to touch their Myki card on or off to use public transport.

The Yarra Trams "#AllAboard Pride Tram" will also join the network after its formal unveiling next week.

AAP with The Project.

