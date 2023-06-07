Fraser Island Officially Recognised By Indigenous Name 'K'Gari'

In late 2022, the Queensland government put forward a proposal in hopes of reverting Fraser Island to its traditional Indigenous name.

After months of public consultations, the world's largest sand island has officially changed its name back to K'Gari.

It's a move that has been a long time coming for the traditional owners, with the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation having fought for the name change since 2014.

"It means so much to the Butchulla people," chair of the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation, Aunty Gayle Minniecon, told The Guardian late last year.

"For us, it's about respect for our people. It's important for us to let our ancestors know that our culture is still strong and we continue to care for our country."

K'Gari means "paradise" in traditional language, and the government are hoping it will enter common vernacular similar to how Uluru has replaced Ayers Rock.