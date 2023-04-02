France Influencers Could Face Jail Time For Editing Photos

The bill is designed to stop influencers from promoting plastic surgery and scams.

If passed by the senate, which it is expected to do so, influencers will be required to label posts that have been photoshopped or use filters. The label must be visible at all times.

If an influencer is caught posting edited photos without the label, they face two years in jail or a fine of €30,000 (AU$48,000).

They will also not be able to work as an influencer afterwards.

The bill, which was first submitted as a draft in November 2022 by a deputy from the French green party, Aurélien Taché, defined an influencer as someone who uses their reputation to promote products or services for money or benefit-in-kind.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said the move was to “limit the destructive psychological effects of these practices on Internauts’ esteem".

“All promotion for cosmetic surgery by an influencer as part of a paid partnership will be prohibited,” he said at a press conference.