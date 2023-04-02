The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

France Influencers Could Face Jail Time For Editing Photos

France Influencers Could Face Jail Time For Editing Photos

The lower house of the French government has passed a bill designed to force influencers to label images that have been edited.

The bill is designed to stop influencers from promoting plastic surgery and scams.

If passed by the senate, which it is expected to do so, influencers will be required to label posts that have been photoshopped or use filters. The label must be visible at all times.

If an influencer is caught posting edited photos without the label, they face two years in jail or a fine of €30,000 (AU$48,000).

They will also not be able to work as an influencer afterwards.

The bill, which was first submitted as a draft in November 2022 by a deputy from the French green party, Aurélien Taché, defined an influencer as someone who uses their reputation to promote products or services for money or benefit-in-kind.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said the move was to  “limit the destructive psychological effects of these practices on Internauts’ esteem".

“All promotion for cosmetic surgery by an influencer as part of a paid partnership will be prohibited,” he said at a press conference.

Liberals Back Peter Dutton Despite Historic Loss In Aston By-Election
NEXT STORY

Liberals Back Peter Dutton Despite Historic Loss In Aston By-Election

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Liberals Back Peter Dutton Despite Historic Loss In Aston By-Election

    Liberals Back Peter Dutton Despite Historic Loss In Aston By-Election

    Federal Liberal Leader Peter Dutton has vowed to remain in the driver's seat and fight on after the party's historic by-election loss.
    No-Nudity Change Room Policy Baffles Surf Lifesaving Club Members

    No-Nudity Change Room Policy Baffles Surf Lifesaving Club Members

    Terrigal Surf Lifesaving Club has implemented a new 'no-nudity' policy that has baffled swimmers and club members.
    No-Nudity Change Room Policy Baffles Surf Lifesaving Club Members-duplicate-1680251949

    No-Nudity Change Room Policy Baffles Surf Lifesaving Club Members-duplicate-1680251949

    Terrigal Surf Lifesaving Club has implemented a new 'no-nudity' policy that has baffled swimmers and club members.
    Aussie Music Legend John Farnham Back In Hospital For A Respiratory Infection

    Aussie Music Legend John Farnham Back In Hospital For A Respiratory Infection

    John Farnham has been admitted to hospital for a respiratory infection.
    A KFC In Western Sydney Now Has A Food Elevator In Its Drive-Thru

    A KFC In Western Sydney Now Has A Food Elevator In Its Drive-Thru

    A KFC in South Penrith has a fun food elevator installed that delivers food to drive-thru customers.