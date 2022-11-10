France Bans Internal Flights Under 2.5 Hours, Telling Citizens To Get The Train Instead

This drastic measure was put in place in order to combat excess carbon emissions and only affects 12 per cent of domestic flights in the country.

It came after heated debate in Assemblee Nationale last year, where French consumer association UFC-Que Choisir had called for the Macron administration to retain the four-hour recommendation.

“On average, the plane emits 77 times more CO2 per passenger than the train on these routes, even though the train is cheaper and the time lost is limited to 40 minutes,” UFS-Que Choisir said at the time.

The government decided to implement the 2.5-hour ban in order not to isolate landlocked countries.

The British government is now being urged to consider enacting a similar policy.