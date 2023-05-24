France Bans All Domestic Flights Under 2 And A Half Hours In Bid To Fight Climate Change

It means some of the most popular routes, like Paris to Lyon, which are 400 km away, cannot operate, as the flight is 1 hour and 10 minutes and by train, it only takes an additional 47 minutes.

The policy forms part of the effort to reduce France’s emissions by 40 per cent in 2030.

The measure was included in a 2021 climate report and is applied in practice, but airlines have asked the European Commission to investigate whether it is legal.

The law states that train services on the same route must be able to absorb the increase in passengers and must be frequent, timely and meet the needs of the passengers.