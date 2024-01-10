France Appoints 34-Year-Old Gabriel Attal As Its Youngest, And First Openly Gay, Prime Minister

Attal, 34, was appointed to the position by resident Emmanuel Macron, after Élisabeth Borne resigned after just 20 months in the position.

Attal's rise through the ranks has been meteoric, going from an advisor in the health ministry to education minister in 10 years, and now on to the Prime Ministership.

"I know I can count on your energy and your commitment to implement the project of revitalisation and regeneration that I announced," Macron said on social media about the appointment.

Attal's role will be to rejuvenate the public's opinion about Macron's government ahead of the June EU elections.

"France will never rhyme with decline, France rhymes with transformation, France rhymes with audacity," Attal said.