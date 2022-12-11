The Project

France Announces Free Condoms For 18 To 25 Year Olds

French president, Emmanuel Macron has announced that from January, young people in France will be given free dingers.

Or as they call them in France, le dingers.

Earlier this year, the French government made contraception free for all women up to 26 years old. Now, condoms will be free for those aged 18 to 25. Vive la France!

The move is a bid to minimise the spread of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) which, in France, rose by 30 percent in 2020 and 2021.

Macron announced the new measure on Thursday at an event for young people's health. He said that they would be able to collect the free condoms from pharmacies, and described the move as a "small revolution in prevention".

He believes France has challenges around sexual education, saying "We are not very good on this subject. The reality is very, very different from the theory".

Macron added in a tweet that this initiative will exist alongside other measures targeting the spread of STIs and improving access to contraception.

They include free emergency contraception for all women in pharmacies, and free STI screenings without a prescription, except HIV, to those under the age of 26.

Hopefully the free condoms will also be for young tourists on Contiki in France, who, in the past have probably made a solid contribution to the spread.

