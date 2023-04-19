The Project

Fox News Settles For $1.2 Billion With Dominion Over Election Fraud Defamation Case

It was gearing up to be a sideshow of political reporters and public embarrassment, but Fox waved the white flag before the jury could take their seats.

"Fox has admitted to telling lies about Dominion that caused enormous damage to my company, our employees and the customers that we serve, said John Poulos, CEO of Dominion Voting Systems.

"When a media company has to pay $1.2 billion because they lied, then that's an earthquake."

Fox News' settlement with Dominion is the largest publicly known defamation settlement in U.S. history.

The complainant, Dominion, the company that makes electronic voting machines used in U.S. elections, accused Fox News of propagating conspiracy theories of electoral fraud during the 2020 Presidential Election.

But this isn't the end of Fox's legal woes.

Another election tech company is launching a similar lawsuit, and a Fox producer is also in the firing line.

