Fox News Reveals Bizarre Food Rules For Men

Fox News host Jesse Watters has shared some interesting food rules about what men, and especially the President, should eat in public (Hint: it's not ice cream).

Sticking with the U.S., where Trump scored a big win in the Michigan Republican primary. This voter isn't a fan of some of the stuff he says, but she does contradict herself.

Now to the UK, where technical difficulties made for the shortest weather update of all time!

My forecast - cloudy with a chance of a producer losing their job.

There's rising tension between Britain and the US thanks to - you guessed it - Peppa Pig.

If they think Peppa's rude and obnoxious, wait til they see our Aussie pigs, Bob Katter and Andrew Wilkie!

Finally, to Florida, where they've launched a competitive event that beautifully celebrates the state's reputation for unhinged redneck criminality.

Forget the Commonwealth Games - let's bid for this - I'll call Tom Tate, Gold Coast 2024

You've gotta check out a race because it's real edge-of-the-seat stuff.

Australian Politician Accused Of Being A Spy
ASIO chief Mike Burgess has caused a stir after accusing a retired Australian politician of selling out their country and former colleagues to advance the interests of a foreign regime.
Forget everything you think you know about Bridezillas, you ain’t seen nothing yet.
Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold has been introduced as the 'Minister of Defence' in a post-match interview following the team's emphatic 10-0 win over Uzbekistan on Wednesday.
We all know drinking more water is good for you, but we might start taking that advice a little more seriously after an incident in America showed just how good water can be for our health.
American parents are mad at the British children's cartoon Peppa Pig, saying that the little pig is teaching their children to be "brats" and giving them English accents.