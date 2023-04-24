The Project

Fox News Agree To 'Part Ways' With Most-Watched Anchor, Tucker Carlson

Fox News says it has "agreed to part ways" with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial host, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network's 2020 election reporting.

The US network said in a press release that the last program of Tucker Carlson Tonight aired on Friday.

"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," the press release from the network said.

Carlson became Fox's most popular personality after replacing Bill O'Reilly in Fox's prime-time lineup in 2016.

There was no immediate explanation from Fox about why Carlson was leaving.

A text message to Carlson seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Fox News and parent company Fox Corp agreed last week to pay Dominion Voting Systems $US787.5 million ($A1.2 billion) and acknowledged that some of its reporting following the 2020 election - which allowed aides of former president Donald Trump to amplify election fraud claims - was incorrect.

But that reporting mostly concerned other shows, not Carlson's.

His name did come up during the case, primarily because of email and text messages that were revealed as part of the lawsuit.

Carlson and other Fox hosts were caught in private messages doubting their own network's allegations about Dominion's role in the supposed election fraud, while also being concerned that Fox was losing audience among fans of Donald Trump at the time.

In some of them, Carlson privately criticised Trump, saying he hated him passionately.

A few weeks ago, Carlson devoted his entire show to an interview with Trump.

Fox News Tonight will air in Carlson's 8pm ET prime-time slot, hosted by a rotating array of network personalities, for the time being.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was among Fox News' top-rated primetime shows, regularly attracting more than three million nightly viewers.

Fox is the most-watched US cable news network.

After the announcement of Carlson's departure from Fox News, a representative for Trump tweeted: "Fox News is controlled opposition."

