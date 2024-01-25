The Project

Fourth Person Dies After Being Pulled Out Of The Water On Victoria's Phillip Island

A fourth person has died in hospital after being pulled from the water at an unpatrolled beach on Victoria's Phillip Island.

The tragedy is the worst in Victorian waters in almost 20 years, Lifesaving Victoria said.

Emergency services responded to reports of four people struggling in the water near Newhaven about 3.30pm on Wednesday, and all were found unresponsive.

"Lifesaving Victoria was called to assist four people in trouble in the waters off Forest Caves on Phillip Island, only a couple of kilometres from our patrolled lifeguard site," Kane Treloar, Lifesaving Victoria state agency commander, said.

"Upon arriving at the scene, our lifeguards found that off-duty lifeguards had pulled three of those people from the water and one of our rescue boats pulled that last person from the water."

All were unconscious and unresponsive, and the rescuers started CPR.

"Unfortunately, despite the efforts of all involved, three of those people unfortunately passed away," Treloar said.

Two women in their 20s and a 40-year-old man died at the scene, while another woman in her 20s was flown to the Alfred Hospital in a critical condition but she later died.

With AAP.

Professor Believes That Animals Should Have Voting Rights In Key Debates

