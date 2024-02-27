Fourth Instalment Of ‘Bridget Jones’ Reportedly To Start Filming In May

Renee Zellweger will return to the title role when filming begins in May, with Colin Firth and Hugh Grant, who play her love rivals, also expected to return.

According to reports, the film will be based on Helen Fielding’s 2013 novel ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy’, and follows Bridget navigating a modern dating scene with apps and social media as a 51-year-old single mother of two children.

It is expected to be released later this year, which will be eight years after the release of the third instalment ‘Bridget Jones’ Baby’, which saw Bridget discover Mark Darcy, played by Colin Firth, was the father of her child.

According to The Mail On Sunday, a source said, “Bridget is back about to takeover London”.

“Filming is being mapped out already, and all of the pre-production is in place.”

Image: Universal