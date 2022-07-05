The Project

Fourth Covid Vaccine Being Considered By ATAGI To Combat Rising Infection Numbers

A fourth Covid vaccination is being considered by health experts to combat the country's rising infection rates.

The discussion is expected to be tabled by The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation at their next meeting on Wednesday.

Currently, only people over the age of 65 and vulnerable Australians are able to access the fourth dose.

Australia reported nearly 30,000 infections on Monday, a day after hitting the grim milestone of 10,000 deaths from Covid.

Hospitals are seeing their highest levels of Covid patients since February, with 3,511 on Monday across the country.

Experts are warning infections will continue to increase as we head into the winter months.

"We know the fourth dose has a significant effect," Professor Baxter told the Seven Network on Tuesday.

"The protection from getting COVID after you have a dose of the vaccine goes up quite quickly."

Despite the rising infections, the final travel restrictions on International travellers will be lifted on Tuesday.

Changes to the Biosecurity Act will come into effect on Wednesday, with international arrivals no longer needing to declare their vaccination status to enter the country.

With AAP.

