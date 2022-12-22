The Project

Four-Year-Old Australian Girl Gets Trapped In Arcade Claw Machine

A four-year-old girl has found herself in the same position as a stuffed Pokemon toy or a new iPhone, when she got herself stuck inside an arcade claw machine in an Airlie Beach pub in Queensland.

Poppy Pearson had been conned by her older twin sisters to climb up inside the machine to nab some free teddy bears.

When their mum discovered the attempted heist, the thought must have fleetingly crossed her mind. “Why couldn’t one of the twins attempt this instead? I mean.. we have a spare.”

Maybe not. But surely the mother must’ve thought, “Oh no, my child is stuck in a skill tester machine!”, if not, “Oh my god, how much money is it going to cost me to get her out, and do I have enough change?”

The next emotion must have been: panic. Because, as we all know, it doesn’t matter how much money you have; the claws in those things aren’t strong enough to pick up a soft toy, let alone a four-year-old. Those things are rigged. I’d have signed Poppy up for a correspondence course, because, odds are she wasn’t getting back to school anytime soon.

But Poppy’s mum was more optimistic and resourceful than me.

A plan was formulated where Poppy sat down in the machine and then was gently pulled out by her legs (presumably whilst stuffing her pockets with Kit Kats and Minion dolls) through the opening she had squeezed herself in through.

There’s no doubt the machine is a skill tester, but it tested slightly different skills on this occasion.

