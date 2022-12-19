Four Missing Victorian Teenagers Found Alive

Four teenagers have been found alive after going missing in waters off Victoria's Mornington Peninsula.

The 18-year-old woman, two 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old woman were found across the bay on Swan Island off the Bellarine Peninsula on Tuesday morning.

They were found by island security and will be taken to hospital.

The group were using inflatable paddle boards off Rosebud Beach on Monday - about 30km away from where they were found.

Their belongings including phones and IDs were found on the beach by a passerby at about 8pm.

A man who said he was the father of one of the boys told Seven's Sunrise program earlier on Tuesday the teens had just completed their final school exams and came to Rosebud for an end-of-year celebration.