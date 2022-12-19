The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Four Missing Victorian Teenagers Found Alive

Four Missing Victorian Teenagers Found Alive

Four teenagers have been found alive after going missing in waters off Victoria's Mornington Peninsula.

The 18-year-old woman, two 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old woman were found across the bay on Swan Island off the Bellarine Peninsula on Tuesday morning.

They were found by island security and will be taken to the hospital.

The group were using inflatable paddle boards off Rosebud Beach on Monday - about 30km away from where they were found.

Their belongings, including phones and IDs, were found on the beach by a passerby at about 8 pm.

A man who said he was the father of one of the boys told Seven's Sunrise program earlier on Tuesday the teens had just completed their final school exams and came to Rosebud for an end-of-year celebration.

Mother Of Two Reveals She Takes Her Christmas Tree Down At 6 PM On Christmas Day
NEXT STORY

Mother Of Two Reveals She Takes Her Christmas Tree Down At 6 PM On Christmas Day

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mother Of Two Reveals She Takes Her Christmas Tree Down At 6 PM On Christmas Day

Mother Of Two Reveals She Takes Her Christmas Tree Down At 6 PM On Christmas Day

While most families adhere to the 12 days of Christmas rule, one mum from the UK, Georgia Schofield, went viral on TikTok when she made a video of her taking down the Christmas tree at 6 pm on the 25th of December.
Kate Winslet Reveals, After 25 Years, Whether Jack Would Have Survived On The Door In The Ocean

Kate Winslet Reveals, After 25 Years, Whether Jack Would Have Survived On The Door In The Ocean

Finally, the answers we’ve all been waiting for.
Emojis Can Be A Sneaky Way To Tell A Co-Worker You Don’t Like Them

Emojis Can Be A Sneaky Way To Tell A Co-Worker You Don’t Like Them

Do you want to tell your co-workers they annoy you, but you’re too much of a coward? Emojis are here to help.
‘Karen’ and ‘Donald’ Baby Names On The Verge Of Extinction

‘Karen’ and ‘Donald’ Baby Names On The Verge Of Extinction

With unusual and unique baby names on the rise, here are some of the names that are on the verge of extinction.
Aussies Lose It Over Clip Of Blokes Arguing, Snag In Hand, At A Bunnings Carpark

Aussies Lose It Over Clip Of Blokes Arguing, Snag In Hand, At A Bunnings Carpark

Nothing can come between an Aussie and a Bunnings sausage sizzle.