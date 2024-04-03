The Project

Four Dead, 50 Injured In 7.4 Earthquake In Taiwan

At least four people are dead, and more than 50 are injured after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan, sparking a tsunami warning for the islands of southern Japan and the Philippines.

Wednesday's quake, which knocked out power in several parts of the capital Taipei, hit at a depth of 15.5 kilometres just off the eastern coast of Taiwan, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration.

Japan's weather agency said several small tsunami waves reached parts of the southern prefecture of Okinawa, and later downgraded the earlier tsunami warning to an advisory. It revised the magnitude to 7.7.

Areas along the coast of several provinces of the Philippines have also been put on alert by the Philippies Seismology Agency.

According to media reports, the quake was also felt in Shanghai, as well as Fuzhou, Xiamen, Quanzhou and Ningde in China's Fujian province. Aftershocks were also felt in Taipei.

