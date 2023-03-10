Four-Day Work Week Trial Recommended For Aussies By A Senate Committee

A nationwide trial of a four-day workweek could soon become a reality after a senate committee backed the proposal.

The committee has recommended a federal government-backed trial of the four-day workweek based on the “100:80:100” model, where workers would continue to be paid a full-time wage and maintain productivity despite working 80 per cent of the week.

“In our history, Australia led the world in reductions in the working week in the 1850s. We’re at the other end of the spectrum with too many Australians working very long hours,” Greens senator Barbara Pocock, who chaired the inquiry, told ABC News Breakfast.

“We need to think more seriously about how we deal with a changed workforce.

“We heard a lot of evidence … of people who are already working a four-day week in workplaces that are trialling a reduction in working hours and getting very positive results.

“We’re seeing in the evidence improvements in productivity, a lot greater work and family balance, and really good outcomes in the workplace and at home in terms of relationships and putting your life and your job together.”

Last month, the U.K.’s trial of a four-day work week, the world’s largest at the time, was found to be an overwhelming success after nearly all companies taking part opted to continue with the new pattern.