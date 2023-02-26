Four-Day School Weeks Gaining Popularity In The U.S.

Thirteen years ago, Lathrop decided to drop Mondays from the school week to deal with both budget pressures and a teacher shortage.

Since then, other schools in Missouri followed suit, and the trend seems to be catching on across the US with over 1,600 schools in 24 states giving Monday the flick.

Staff and students welcomed the change, because, duh, why wouldn’t they? However, not everyone was a huge fan of the four-day school week.

Because the four-day week was isolated to the school, parents that weren’t teachers had to now factor in another day of childcare, which was not only tedious, but costly.

Other critics worried the shortened week would negatively impact the students’ learning, especially after the extensive lockdowns.

In Australia, we are also facing a teacher shortage, which is sparking a conversation about what we can do to encourage more people to turn to teaching, or to stay in the profession.

However, don’t go filling out that Dip Ed application just yet, it does not look likely we will be adopting the four-day school week any time soon, if ever.

Whilst the four-day work week might attract teachers to that environment, experts say that it wouldn’t actually alleviate the workload, and thus, the same level of teacher burnout will occur.

Yeah, maybe just chuck that Dip Ed application in the bin.

So the solution to the teacher shortage remains a mystery, but what remains clear as day is that we all still hate Mondays.