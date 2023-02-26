The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Four-Day School Weeks Gaining Popularity In The U.S.

Four-Day School Weeks Gaining Popularity In The U.S.

Garfield hates Mondays, but honestly, who doesn’t? Fortunately for the students and teachers in Lathrop, Missouri, they don’t have to worry about them at all, because school is closed on Mondays.

Thirteen years ago, Lathrop decided to drop Mondays from the school week to deal with both budget pressures and a teacher shortage. 

Since then, other schools in Missouri followed suit, and the trend seems to be catching on across the US with over 1,600 schools in 24 states giving Monday the flick. 

Staff and students welcomed the change, because, duh, why wouldn’t they? However, not everyone was a huge fan of the four-day school week. 

Because the four-day week was isolated to the school, parents that weren’t teachers had to now factor in another day of childcare, which was not only tedious, but costly.

Other critics worried the shortened week would negatively impact the students’ learning, especially after the extensive lockdowns.

In Australia, we are also facing a teacher shortage, which is sparking a conversation about what we can do to encourage more people to turn to teaching, or to stay in the profession.

However, don’t go filling out that Dip Ed application just yet, it does not look likely we will be adopting the four-day school week any time soon, if ever.

Whilst the four-day work week might attract teachers to that environment, experts say that it wouldn’t actually alleviate the workload, and thus, the same level of teacher burnout will occur. 

Yeah, maybe just chuck that Dip Ed application in the bin.

So the solution to the teacher shortage remains a mystery, but what remains clear as day is that we all still hate Mondays.

Bunnings Cashes In On Harry Styles Wearing Iconic Straw Hat During Melbourne Show
NEXT STORY

Bunnings Cashes In On Harry Styles Wearing Iconic Straw Hat During Melbourne Show

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Bunnings Cashes In On Harry Styles Wearing Iconic Straw Hat During Melbourne Show

    Bunnings Cashes In On Harry Styles Wearing Iconic Straw Hat During Melbourne Show

    First it was the shoey, now it's the Bunnings straw hat.
    Man Discovers His Girlfriend's Disturbing Daily Hygiene Habit

    Man Discovers His Girlfriend's Disturbing Daily Hygiene Habit

    People on Reddit are totally grossed out by a man's photo of his girlfriend's secret habit.
    Stars To Remember 'Force For Good' Olivia Newton-John At State Memorial Service

    Stars To Remember 'Force For Good' Olivia Newton-John At State Memorial Service

    Olivia Newton-John will be remembered with a star-studded state memorial service, almost six months since her death at the age of 73.
    Eight Still Missing In New Zealand After Cyclone Gabrielle

    Eight Still Missing In New Zealand After Cyclone Gabrielle

    The number of people still missing after Cyclone Gabrielle that struck New Zealand two weeks ago has dropped to eight, amid warnings of more wild weather for the nation's North Island.
    EU Adopts New Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine War

    EU Adopts New Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine War

    The European Union has vowed to increase pressure on Russia "until Ukraine is liberated" as it adopted a tenth package of sanctions on Russia, a day after the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.