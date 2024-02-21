Four Beatles Biopics In The Works, One For Each Member

Sir Mendes has been granted permission and music rights for the four films by Sir Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison.

This will be the first time rights holders Apple have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

No official release date for the movies has been announced, however, Sony is planning for a 2027 release.

“I’m honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” Mendes said in a statement.

Producer Pippa Harris, and it’s a testament to his creative brilliance and powers of persuasion that Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sean

Lennon and Olivia Harrison responded with such warmth and enthusiasm as soon as he spoke with them”.

“What is truly exciting is for Sam to have the freedom to delve into the lives of each of the Beatles, with nothing off limits and no sense of the band wanting him to tell a particular ‘authorised’ version of their rise to success,” Harris told Deadline.

Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tom Rothman also told Deadline that “Sam’s daring, large-scale idea” will be “culturally seismic.”

“Pairing his premiere film-making team, with the music and the stories of four young men who changed the world, will rock audiences all over the globe. We are deeply grateful to all parties and look forward ourselves to breaking some rules with Sam’s uniquely artistic vision.”