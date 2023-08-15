Four Australians Found After Going Missing In Waters Off Indonesia's Aceh Province

The Australians are Elliot Foote, Steph Weisse, Will Teagle and Jordan Short, who were part of a group in a wooden speedboat in the waters around Sarang Alu and Banyak islands in Aceh Singkil district.

A total of 12 Australian nationals and five Indonesians were travelling to Pinang Island in two boats.

The area is known as a tourist destination with white sand beaches and good waves for surfing.

The boats left North Nias port in Nias island, which located around 150km from Indonesia's Sumatra island on Sunday afternoon and experienced bad weather with very heavy rain during the trip.

Ten of them decided to stay and shelter on Sarang Alu island, while the others continued the trip, Nias Search and Rescue Agency said in a statement on Monday.

The resort on Pinang Island later reported to the agency that the boat with 10 passengers had safely arrived, but the boat that had left earlier had not been seen.

Rescuers were sending at least two rescue boats and a medical boat to the search area.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it was working closely with Indonesian authorities to support search and rescue efforts.

The department was also providing consular assistance to the four families, a spokeswoman told AAP.

With AAP.