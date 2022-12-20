The Project

Fortnite Fined $AU776 Million After Investigation Found They Tricked Players Into Making Paid Purchases

Epic Games, creators of Fortnite, will pay a $AU776 Million fine in a combined federal trade commission investigation settlement. It was found the game invaded children’s privacy and tricked some players into making purchases

Creators of the hugely popular game Fortnite will pay a multi-million fine after a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigation uncovered it invaded children’s privacy and tricked many players into making in-game purchases they did not intend to.

The FTC confirmed it was the largest penalty assessed in the history of the agency. 

Fortnite were accused of collecting personal information from players who are under 13 years old and including settings that turn on voice and text chat by default - a violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection rule. 

Those violations resulted in a $AU410 million penalty. 

Fortnite will commit to changing the default settings.

Epic Games wrote in response, “No developer creates a game with the intention of ending up here.”

Protection Rule resulted in a $US275 million ($AU410 million) penalty and a commitment by Epic to change Fortnite’s default setting. 

$US245 million will be issued in customer refunds to players who fell victim to the so-called “dark patterns” and billing practices. 

Dark patterns are essentially deceptive online techniques used to encourage users to make purchases or actions they did not intend to do.

The FTC explained this meant players could, for example, be charged while trying to wake the game from sleep mode or whilst the game was on a loading screen. 

“These tactics led to hundreds of millions of dollars in unauthorised charges for consumers,” the FTC said.

 

