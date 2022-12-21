The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Formula One Bans Drivers From Making Political Statements Without Approval

Formula One Bans Drivers From Making Political Statements Without Approval

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is likely to fall foul of the sport's rulers if he continues to use his status to make political statements at races.

Hamilton has in recent years backed the Black Lives Matter movement and supported gay rights.

Now he will need permission from a governing body to do so.

The FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile)'s international sporting code, which governs the running of motorsport competitions, has been updated with a new clause under breaches of the rules.

Drivers will now be in breach of the rules if they make or display "political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for international competitions, or by the relevant [authority] for national competitions within their jurisdiction".

Whilst the ruling applies to all motor sport Formula One drivers have been most inclined to use their profile for political impact, especially Hamilton.

The Briton caused controversy at the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix when he wore a shirt with the words "Arrest the policemen who killed Breonna Taylor", in reference to a black woman in America who was shot dead.

He has also worn helmets themed with the LGBTQ+ rainbow flag at grands prix in the middle east where gay rights are restricted.

The now retired Sebastian Vettel has also used his platform to highlight causes, wearing a Pride T-shirt in support of gay rights at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix and protesting against Canada's mining of oil sands this past season.

Lana Del Rey Promotes Her New Album One Billboard... In Her Ex's Hometown.
NEXT STORY

Lana Del Rey Promotes Her New Album One Billboard... In Her Ex's Hometown.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Lana Del Rey Promotes Her New Album One Billboard... In Her Ex's Hometown.

Lana Del Rey Promotes Her New Album One Billboard... In Her Ex's Hometown.

Lana Del Rey takes a personal approach to advertise her newest record.
Big New Guinness World Record Set By Man Who Puts Christmas Baubles In His Beard

Big New Guinness World Record Set By Man Who Puts Christmas Baubles In His Beard

The Guinness Book of World Records has a new entry.
Woolworths Store Manager Picks Up The Bill For Two Elderly Women Trying To Pay With Cheques

Woolworths Store Manager Picks Up The Bill For Two Elderly Women Trying To Pay With Cheques

Two elderly women became distressed when their cheques were not accepted when trying to do their Christmas grocery shopping.
How To Make The Best Gravy, According To Science, This Gravy Day

How To Make The Best Gravy, According To Science, This Gravy Day

We hope you're makin' gravy tonight, and fortunately, scientists have cleverly produced a perfect cooking formula for making the 'best' gravy, this gravy day. So whack on some Paul Kelly and get cooking.
Still Not Done With Your Christmas Shopping? Research Shows December 23 Is The Worst Day To Shop

Still Not Done With Your Christmas Shopping? Research Shows December 23 Is The Worst Day To Shop

It is not looking good for Aussies who have left their shopping to the last minute.