The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Formula 1 Fans To Be Given Opportunity To Get Married At Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula 1 Fans To Be Given Opportunity To Get Married At Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula 1 enthusiasts can now get married at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in the first ever ‘Race to the Altar’ chapel.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to take place this coming weekend and what better way to christen the city of sin than with a themed chapel where F1 fans can tie the knot. 

While Motorsports purists will no doubt see this as perhaps tacky, indeed many took to social media to blast it as cringe, it’s undeniably apt for Vegas, the city of elopements and rushed wedding ceremonies. 

And, of course, there’ll be many pit stops along the way back to the airport in the form of divorce lawyers. 

I don’t know how I feel about it. I think I’m more stunned at the idea that not one, but two people in the same relationship, might be interested in Formula 1 racing. 

Company Offering $2,500 For A 'Chief Of Cheer' To Watch 25 Christmas Movies In 25 Days
NEXT STORY

Company Offering $2,500 For A 'Chief Of Cheer' To Watch 25 Christmas Movies In 25 Days

Advertisement

Related Articles

Company Offering $2,500 For A 'Chief Of Cheer' To Watch 25 Christmas Movies In 25 Days

Company Offering $2,500 For A 'Chief Of Cheer' To Watch 25 Christmas Movies In 25 Days

One US-based company is looking for a festive film fan to watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days, offering $2,500 and a year's worth of paid streaming subscriptions to whoever fills the 'Chief of Cheer' position.
Film Fan Explains How To Watch Every Film In The Pixar Cinematic Universe In Timeline Order

Film Fan Explains How To Watch Every Film In The Pixar Cinematic Universe In Timeline Order

A pop culture enthusiast has laid out the optimal viewing order for Pixar films, dividing Disney fans in the process.
Study Says Deaths When Taking Selfies At Tourist Hotspots Are A ‘Public Health Problem’

Study Says Deaths When Taking Selfies At Tourist Hotspots Are A ‘Public Health Problem’

A new study has found taking selfies at tourist hotspots has so many dangers it poses as a “public health problem”.
Australia's Rental Market Gets Worse As High Prices Move Into The Regions

Australia's Rental Market Gets Worse As High Prices Move Into The Regions

Australia's rental market has gone from bad to worse as unaffordable housing woes in cities spread to the regions and rental price hikes outstripped wage growth.
The Kid Laroi Announces His First Australia Tour & Promises It Will Be HUGE

The Kid Laroi Announces His First Australia Tour & Promises It Will Be HUGE

The Kid Laroi has announced his first Australian tour and has promised fans it will be a "whole new level".