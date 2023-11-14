Formula 1 Fans To Be Given Opportunity To Get Married At Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to take place this coming weekend and what better way to christen the city of sin than with a themed chapel where F1 fans can tie the knot.

While Motorsports purists will no doubt see this as perhaps tacky, indeed many took to social media to blast it as cringe, it’s undeniably apt for Vegas, the city of elopements and rushed wedding ceremonies.

And, of course, there’ll be many pit stops along the way back to the airport in the form of divorce lawyers.

I don’t know how I feel about it. I think I’m more stunned at the idea that not one, but two people in the same relationship, might be interested in Formula 1 racing.