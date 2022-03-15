Formula 1 Driver Lewis Hamilton To Change Name In Tribute To His Mother

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton intends to change his surname to incorporate his mother's surname, so her name can continue on. Hamilton lived with his mother, Carmen Larbalestier, until he was 12, after his parents separated when he was two. Hamilton moved in with his father in his teenage years.

"I am really proud of my family's name. My mum's name is Larbalestier, and I am just about to put that in my name." Hamilton said.

"I don't really fully understand the whole idea that when people get married, the woman loses her name, and I really want my mum's name to continue on with the Hamilton name."

Asked when he anticipated the change would take place, Hamilton said: "Hopefully soon. We are working on it."

Although it's unclear just yet if Hamilton will hyphenate his name, and in which order, the commentators of the high-speed sport will be in for a treat when they need to call out the potential new name of 'Lewis Hamilton-Larbalestier'.