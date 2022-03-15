The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Formula 1 Driver Lewis Hamilton To Change Name In Tribute To His Mother

Formula 1 Driver Lewis Hamilton To Change Name In Tribute To His Mother

Lewis Hamilton wants to incorporate his mother's original surname.

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton intends to change his surname to incorporate his mother's surname, so her name can continue on. Hamilton lived with his mother, Carmen Larbalestier, until he was 12, after his parents separated when he was two. Hamilton moved in with his father in his teenage years.

"I am really proud of my family's name. My mum's name is Larbalestier, and I am just about to put that in my name." Hamilton said.

"I don't really fully understand the whole idea that when people get married, the woman loses her name, and I really want my mum's name to continue on with the Hamilton name."

Asked when he anticipated the change would take place, Hamilton said: "Hopefully soon. We are working on it."

Although it's unclear just yet if Hamilton will hyphenate his name, and in which order, the commentators of the high-speed sport will be in for a treat when they need to call out the potential new name of 'Lewis Hamilton-Larbalestier'.

Kyrgios Grilled On Dress Code Violation After Wimbledon Win
NEXT STORY

Kyrgios Grilled On Dress Code Violation After Wimbledon Win

Advertisement

Related Articles

Kyrgios Grilled On Dress Code Violation After Wimbledon Win

Kyrgios Grilled On Dress Code Violation After Wimbledon Win

According to Kyrgios “any publicity is good publicity” as he is questioned on Wimbledon dress code violation.
Fourth Covid Vaccine Being Considered By ATAGI To Combat Rising Infection Numbers

Fourth Covid Vaccine Being Considered By ATAGI To Combat Rising Infection Numbers

A fourth Covid vaccination is being considered by health experts to combat the country's rising infection rates.
Airports Warn Of Ongoing Delays Due To Trifecta Of Issues

Airports Warn Of Ongoing Delays Due To Trifecta Of Issues

Travellers are being warned airport delays will continue across the country.
US Man Wins Eating Comp Chowing Down On 63 Hotdogs And Takes Down A Protestor In Most American Scenario We’ve Ever Seen

US Man Wins Eating Comp Chowing Down On 63 Hotdogs And Takes Down A Protestor In Most American Scenario We’ve Ever Seen

Joey Chestnut, a 37-year old food eating competitor won a 15th victory at a fourth of July eating comp, whilst also battling a protestor in the most bizarrely American scenario we’ve seen in a while.
Some Cinemas Are Banning Teens In Suits From The Minions Movie, Because Of The “#GentleMinions” Trend

Some Cinemas Are Banning Teens In Suits From The Minions Movie, Because Of The “#GentleMinions” Trend

Teens are known for causing a bit of mischief from time to time, but rocking up to a movie in a full suit seems pretty harmless? However, some cinemas claim otherwise.