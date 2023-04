He said he would still run his 2024 presidential campaign even if convicted of felony charges, saying, “No, I’d never drop out, it’s not my thing. I wouldn’t do it.”

Trump also said that “there’s something wrong” with Joe Biden and believes he should not run for president in 2024.

“Look, I watch him just like you do. And I think it’s almost inappropriate for me to say it - I don’t see how it’s possible - but there’s something wrong.”