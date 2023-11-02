Former UK Boris Johnson Seriously Scientists If A Hairdryer Could Kill COVID-19

Boris then shared the clip to a WhatsApp group chat of government officials and health experts.

There’s no way that’s the worst thing that’s ever been shared in that group by the way, i’m just saying.

Former advisor Dominic Cummings said, “A low point was when he circulated a video of a guy blowing a special hair dryer up his nose ‘to kill Covid’ and asked the CSA (Chief Scientific Adviser) and CMO (Chief Medical Officer) what they thought.”

Mr Cummings then went on to say that Boris had to be stopped from going to see the Queen just five days before the UK’s first lockdown. “I was desperate and said something like, ‘If you’ve got Covid and you kill the Queen you’re finished’.”

Johnson has reportedly claimed that being prime minister during the pandemic had made him feel powerless. “I feel like Clouseau in the Pink Panther in that scene where he pulls the brake and it comes off in his hand, then pulls off the steering wheel and chucks it out the window, that’s what being PM has felt like in this crisis.”

By all accounts, mostly Cummings’ accounts though, the former PM at the time was grappling with a divorce, failing public relations, a new girlfriend who was pressuring for a public announcement and a former partner who was making accusations about him in the press. A nightmare for Boris and perhaps all he needed was a medical breakthrough he could reveal to the country and prevail the hero they needed him to be.

Obviously, that didn’t happen. The hairdryer up the nose thing, if anything, probably just jostled his last remaining brain cells and that’s why we later saw him do things like hide in a walk-in freezer to avoid reporters.