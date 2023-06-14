The Project

Former U.S. President Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty To 37 Felony Charges

Former U.S. President Donald Trump celebrated his birthday in court in Miami, Florida, as he pleaded not guilty to 37 charges related to illegally holding classified documents.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump celebrated his birthday in court in Miami, Florida.

He pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to illegally holding only highly-sensitive classified documents.

He was allowed to leave court without conditions or travel restrictions and no cash bond was required.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman ruled that he was not allowed to communicate with potential witnesses in the case.

"I think it's a rigged deal here; we have a rigged country, we have a country that's corrupt," Trump said as he left the courthouse.

The former POTUS spoke to supporters gathered at his golf club in New Jersey, unleashing not just on the special investigator prosecuting the case, but a host of past presidents.

"Hillary Clinton took hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of furniture, China, flat wear and more from the White House," Trump said.

The legal process is likely to spill over into the 2024 presidential election campaign, leaving Trump in court by day and campaigning by night.

