Former U.S. President Donald Trump Indicted After Investigation Into 2020 Election

It’s the third time in four months that the former US President has been criminally charged.

The four-count indictment alleges Trump conspired to defraud the US by preventing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory, depriving voters of their right to a fair election.

Trump has been ordered to make an initial appearance in Washington federal court on Thursday.

The indictment is the culmination of a months-long probe by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Smith is the same federal prosecutor who charged Trump for his mishandling of classified documents.

The indictment, which is 45 pages in length, included conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

“Each of these conspiracies, which built on the widespread mistrust the defendant was creating through pervasive and destabilising lies about election fraud, targeted a bedrock function of the United States federal government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election,” the document said.

Smith said his office would seek a speedy trial, describing the attack on the US Capitol building as ‘unprecedented’ following Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

“The attack on our nation’s capital on January 6, 2021 was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy,” said Smith.

“The men and women who defended the US Capitol on January 6 are heroes.”

