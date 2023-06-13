Former U.S. President Donald Trump Arrives In Florida Ahead Of Federal Court Case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has arrived in Miami to face federal criminal charges accusing him of unlawfully hoarding classified documents and subsequently lying to officials who tried to recover them.

Trump is facing a significant prison sentence if charged under the Espionage Act.

The former president has long proclaimed his innocence, vowing to continue his 2024 re-election campaign.

Authorities in Miami are also bracing for pro and anti-Trump rallies, one of which was promoted by the extremist group the Proud Boys, whose members have been convicted for their roles in the U.S. Capitol attack.

"We're bringing enough resources to handle a crowd anywhere from 5000 to 50,000," said Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales.

The preparations come after Trump called out to his supporters on social media to take to the streets to protest in an effort to undermine the criminal case against him.

"We need strength in our country now," Trump said Sunday in an interview on WABC Radio.

"And they have to go out, and they have to protest peacefully. They have to go out.

"Look, our country has to protest. We have plenty to protest. We've lost everything."