Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron Rises From The (Political) Dead

Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron has made a shock return to politics as the country's new Foreign Secretary.

The surprise appointment came as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reshuffled his cabinet, ousting Suella Braverman from the role.

Cameron served as Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016 and resigned after the outcome of the Brexit referendum, which saw the U.K. leave the EU.

His unexpected return to the front line of British politics comes after he spent the last seven years writing his memoirs and involving himself in business, including Greensill Capital, a finance firm that later collapsed.

Sunak's office said on Monday that King Charles had approved giving Cameron a seat in Britain's upper chamber, the House of Lords, allowing him to return to government as a minister despite no longer being an elected member of parliament.

A new report has detailed how rental affordability has sunk to a new all-time low across Australia.
