Former Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten Could Be About To Represent Ireland In Eurovision 2023

Former Sex Pistols lead singer John Lydon is hoping to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2023.

John Lydon, best known as the lead vocalist of the punk band Sex Pistols, has recently expressed his desire to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest with his band, Public Image Ltd (PiL).

Lydon, also known as Johnny Rotten, who has always been known for his controversial and rebellious personality, seems like an unlikely candidate for the long-running European song competition.

Perhaps the man wanting to represent Ireland has changed; he's seen that there's some merit in "fitting in"…that, or he is out of money.

For the competition, the post-punk band has produced a new song called ‘Hawaii’ which is about Lydon's wife's struggle with Alzheimer's.

Lydon states of the entry song, "It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most. It's also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all."

Six different acts will compete for Ireland's Eurovision spot during a broadcast next month on the Irish channel RTE.

The winner will then represent Ireland during the contest in Liverpool in May.

Time will only tell if Rotten will go on to win the competition and if he does, there will be a large sense of 'Anarchy in the UK'.

Expert Warns Against Viral Egg White Facial TikTok Hack
Expert Warns Against Viral Egg White Facial TikTok Hack

