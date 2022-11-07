Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott Pushing For School-Leavers To Do Mandatory Military Service

Speaking on the Institute of Public Affairs’ Heartland podcast, Abbott said school leavers should spend a “significant amount of time” giving back to their country.

The proposed plan would see school-leavers, or Australians over the age of 18, would do “something for our country” for six-to 12 months.

“We constantly talk about what we’re going to do for people. Yes, we have rights, and the Government has certain obligations to us, which it should do … but this is a two-way street,” the former politician said.

“It’s about giving as well as receiving, and I think we do have to talk more about what we can give back to our country.”

Abbott suggested military service to become a “basically-trained infantry soldier”.

Other volunteer community work could also be working in aged-care homes, Indigenous communities, or the Australian Peace Corps in the South Pacific.

“There are all sorts of things which people could do, whether it’s going to volunteer in a nursing home or something like that for a period of time,” Abbott said.

“There are all sorts of things that I think we could very usefully talk about asking of our young people.”