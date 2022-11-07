The Project

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott Pushing For School-Leavers To Do Mandatory Military Service

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott has suggested teens who have just finished high school should do mandatory military service.

Speaking on the Institute of Public Affairs’ Heartland podcast, Abbott said school leavers should spend a “significant amount of time” giving back to their country.

The proposed plan would see school-leavers, or Australians over the age of 18, would do “something for our country” for six-to 12 months.

“We constantly talk about what we’re going to do for people. Yes, we have rights, and the Government has certain obligations to us, which it should do … but this is a two-way street,” the former politician said.

“It’s about giving as well as receiving, and I think we do have to talk more about what we can give back to our country.”

Abbott suggested military service to become a “basically-trained infantry soldier”.

Other volunteer community work could also be working in aged-care homes, Indigenous communities, or the Australian Peace Corps in the South Pacific.

“There are all sorts of things which people could do, whether it’s going to volunteer in a nursing home or something like that for a period of time,” Abbott said.

“There are all sorts of things that I think we could very usefully talk about asking of our young people.”

