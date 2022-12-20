The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd Australia's New Ambassador To The United States

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd Australia's New Ambassador To The United States

Former Labor prime minister Kevin Rudd will be Australia's next ambassador to the United States.

Dr Rudd's appointment was announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Tuesday.

"Dr Rudd brings unmatched experience to the role," they said in a joint statement.

"He has served as prime minister, foreign minister, held prominent academic roles and worked extensively in the United States."

Dr Rudd was Australia's 26th prime minister from 2007 to 2010 and took the job again in 2013 before Labor lost government. He was foreign minister between 2010 and 2012.

He was ousted as prime minister by Julia Gillard, who was then herself ousted by Dr Rudd.

Asked about the appointment, Mr Albanese said he would be an "outstanding" representative in Washington and would conduct himself in a way that would bring credit to Australia.

"Kevin Rudd will be seen in the United States as a very significant appointment - I'm appointing a former prime minister," Mr Albanese said.

"I am very pleased that Kevin Rudd is prepared to do this. He certainly doesn't need to do this.

"He's doing it out of a part of what he sees as his service obligation to the country that he loves. I am sure that he will serve very well."

Dr Rudd, who is head of the Asia Society, has a strong knowledge of the US, as well as China, and has extensive links to the global community.

He's expected to begin his new role in early 2023.

Mr Albanese plans to visit the US next year.

Mother Of Two Reveals She Takes Her Christmas Tree Down At 6 PM On Christmas Day
NEXT STORY

Mother Of Two Reveals She Takes Her Christmas Tree Down At 6 PM On Christmas Day

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mother Of Two Reveals She Takes Her Christmas Tree Down At 6 PM On Christmas Day

Mother Of Two Reveals She Takes Her Christmas Tree Down At 6 PM On Christmas Day

While most families adhere to the 12 days of Christmas rule, one mum from the UK, Georgia Schofield, went viral on TikTok when she made a video of her taking down the Christmas tree at 6 pm on the 25th of December.
Kate Winslet Reveals, After 25 Years, Whether Jack Would Have Survived On The Door In The Ocean

Kate Winslet Reveals, After 25 Years, Whether Jack Would Have Survived On The Door In The Ocean

Finally, the answers we’ve all been waiting for.
Emojis Can Be A Sneaky Way To Tell A Co-Worker You Don’t Like Them

Emojis Can Be A Sneaky Way To Tell A Co-Worker You Don’t Like Them

Do you want to tell your co-workers they annoy you, but you’re too much of a coward? Emojis are here to help.
‘Karen’ and ‘Donald’ Baby Names On The Verge Of Extinction

‘Karen’ and ‘Donald’ Baby Names On The Verge Of Extinction

With unusual and unique baby names on the rise, here are some of the names that are on the verge of extinction.
Aussies Lose It Over Clip Of Blokes Arguing, Snag In Hand, At A Bunnings Carpark

Aussies Lose It Over Clip Of Blokes Arguing, Snag In Hand, At A Bunnings Carpark

Nothing can come between an Aussie and a Bunnings sausage sizzle.