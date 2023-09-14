Former One Direction Star Liam Payne Rushed To Hospital In Italy

Payne was holidaying with girlfriend Kate Cassidy when he reportedly fell ill and had to be rushed to hospital for emergency treatment, where he is expected to stay for several days.

It comes just three weeks after the musician had to cancel his first-ever solo tour due to a serious kidney infection.

A source close to the singer told The Sun that Payne is “in a bad way, but he’s in the best place he can be, and finally doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on.”

“Doctors have warned him not to expect to be signed off to go home for at least another six days.”

In July, Payne revealed he was six months sober after spending 100 days in a rehabilitation facility.