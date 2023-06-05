Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern To Be Made A Dame

New Zealand has awarded Jacinda Ardern one of its highest honours, making the former prime minister a dame for her services to the country.

“I was in two minds about accepting this acknowledgment. So many of the things we went through as a nation over the last five years were about all of us rather than one individual,” the former leader said in a statement.

“But I have heard that said by so many Kiwis who I have encouraged to accept an honour over the years. And so, for me, this is a way to say thank you – to my family, to my colleagues, and to the people who supported me to take on the most challenging and rewarding role of my life.”

In a statement, NZ Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the recognition was for her leadership during these “periods of intense challenge”.

“Dame Jacinda Ardern is recognised for her service to New Zealand during some of the greatest challenges our country has faced in modern times,” Hipkins said.

“Leading New Zealand’s response to the 2019 terrorist attacks and to the Covid-19 pandemic represented periods of intense challenge for our 40th prime minister, during which time I saw first-hand that her commitment to New Zealand remained absolute.”