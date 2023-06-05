The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern To Be Made A Dame

Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern To Be Made A Dame

Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern is set to receive one of New Zealand’s highest awards as part of this year’s King’s Birthday honours.

New Zealand has awarded Jacinda Ardern one of its highest honours, making the former prime minister a dame for her services to the country.

“I was in two minds about accepting this acknowledgment. So many of the things we went through as a nation over the last five years were about all of us rather than one individual,” the former leader said in a statement.

“But I have heard that said by so many Kiwis who I have encouraged to accept an honour over the years. And so, for me, this is a way to say thank you – to my family, to my colleagues, and to the people who supported me to take on the most challenging and rewarding role of my life.”

In a statement, NZ Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the recognition was for her leadership during these “periods of intense challenge”.

“Dame Jacinda Ardern is recognised for her service to New Zealand during some of the greatest challenges our country has faced in modern times,” Hipkins said.

“Leading New Zealand’s response to the 2019 terrorist attacks and to the Covid-19 pandemic represented periods of intense challenge for our 40th prime minister, during which time I saw first-hand that her commitment to New Zealand remained absolute.”

Manchester City Fan Shoots Her Shot During FA Cup Final Celebrations
NEXT STORY

Manchester City Fan Shoots Her Shot During FA Cup Final Celebrations

Advertisement

Related Articles

Manchester City Fan Shoots Her Shot During FA Cup Final Celebrations

Manchester City Fan Shoots Her Shot During FA Cup Final Celebrations

One sports fan seems to have gotten a little carried away while celebrating Manchester City’s FA Cup final victory over cross-town rivals Manchester United.
Statements From Qantas And Virgin Australia

Statements From Qantas And Virgin Australia

Statements From Qantas And Virgin Australia
Australian Businesses To Fight Albanese Government's 'Same Job, Same Pay' Reform

Australian Businesses To Fight Albanese Government's 'Same Job, Same Pay' Reform

Australian business groups have criticised Anthony Albanese's 'Same Job, Same Pay' workplace reforms, saying it punishes people with more experience or who work harder.
French Government Set To Ban ‘Sharenting’ In A Bid To Protect Children’s Privacy Online

French Government Set To Ban ‘Sharenting’ In A Bid To Protect Children’s Privacy Online

Do you post a lot of photos of your kids on social media? You won’t be welcome to do that anymore if you live in France.
Adelaide Pub Gets Slammed For Inappropriate Promotion Offering Free Drinks To Women Depending On Their Bra Size

Adelaide Pub Gets Slammed For Inappropriate Promotion Offering Free Drinks To Women Depending On Their Bra Size

It’s not really the bra-burning freedom women protested for in the 1960s, is it?