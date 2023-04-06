Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Delivers Tearful Final Speech To Parliament

Ardern addressed colleagues for the final time on Wednesday, with former prime ministers and luminaries watching from packed public galleries.

The departing 42-year-old said she would "happily be known as Neve's mum" as she enters a new phase of her life.

Ardern entered parliament aged 28 and when Labour took power under her leadership in 2017, she became the world's youngest female head of government.

"My internal reluctance to lead was matched by a huge sense of responsibility," she said.

"You can be anxious, sensitive, kind and wear your heart on your sleeve. You can be a mother or not, an ex-Mormon, or not, a nerd, a crier, a hugger – you can be all of these things, and not only can you be here – you can lead."

Ardern's speech focused heavily on climate change, with a plea for politics to be kept out of decision-making.

"Climate change is a crisis. It is upon us. And so one of the very few things I will ask in this house on my departure is that you please take the politics out of climate change," she said.

"There will always be policy differences, but beneath that, we have what we need to make the progress we must."

She also gave special thanks to members of the country's Islamic community, who she said humbled her "beyond words" with their stoic response to the Christchurch Mosques terrorism attack.

A number of survivors and widows of the 51 killed in the 2019 attack were given seats for the address.

Ardern will continue her work countering online extremism as NZ's special envoy for the Christchurch Call, a multilateral partnership between tech companies and nations.

She will also take up a board seat on Prince William's conservation project, the Earthshot Prize.

