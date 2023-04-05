The Project

Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Appointed Trustee Of Prince Of Wales' Earthshot Prize

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been appointed as trustee of the Prince of Wales' prestigious environment award, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

Prince William said it was an honour to welcome the former leader to the Earthshot Prize.

Ardern resigned from her position in January, saying she no longer had 'enough in the tank' to lead the country.

The former PM said she was "humbled and excited to be working with the Earthshot team".

Speaking of the appointment, Prince Said said that Ardern's "life-long commitment to supporting sustainable and environmental solutions" and her experience would "bring a rich infusion of new thinking to our mission".

"Four years ago, before the Earthshot Prize even had a name, Jacinda was one of the first people I spoke to, and her encouragement and advice was crucial to the prize's early success.

"I am hugely grateful to her for joining us as she takes the next steps in her career," he added.

Mum Reveals How To Open Chupa Chup's The Correct Way

