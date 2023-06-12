Former Hotel Manager Says You Should Avoid Certain Toiletries In Your Room

Melissa Hanks used to manage hotels, and in a recent Tik Tok video, she says that some items shouldn’t be trusted.

Specifically, refillable toiletry pumps in the shower. She said she’d never use them because she’s seen people put things in there, such as hair removal cream.

Because they can be unscrewed, malicious guests could fill them with anything. Just think about that…. Any type of liquid! That makes hair removal cream seem like one of the better options.

The video has had more than 1.7 million views, with many people commenting on how concerned they are about the safety of their shower gels.

“The shampoo thing stresses me out…” one person wrote.

Melissa also recently revealed why guests should avoid using the ice buckets in their rooms because people use them “for things that you don’t even want to think about.”

Usually, it’s good to get some insider tips, but unfortunately, all our upcoming holidays just got a lot less relaxing.