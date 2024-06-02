The Project

Former Gossip Girl Star Taylor Momsen Bitten By A Bat Onstage During Performance

Former Gossip Girl star and The Pretty Reckless frontwoman Taylor Momsen was bitten by a bat during a performance in Spain.

Momsen opened for AC/DC in Seville, Spain when a small mammal attached to her leg while performing ‘Witches Burn’ with her band The Pretty Reckless.

It wasn’t until the audience started screaming and pointing at her leg that she realised that the bat was on her.

The bat had sunk its teeth into her left leg.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen)

“I must really be a witch,” she told the crowd before asking the stage crew to assist her.

“A BAT flew onto me and clung to my leg…in the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing,” she wrote in the caption.

“He was cute, but yes he bit me. So, rabies shots for the next two weeks.”

In a video posted to Instagram, the Grinch star was seen lying on a hospital bed, getting treated by hospital staff.

“Thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning…more footage to come…that’s one for the books!!!”

In a follow-up video, Momsen continued, “All the fans kept trying to tell me. They were pointing and I didn’t know what the f**k they were saying. I thought I lost a bracelet,” she joked. “But no, it was a ***ing bat hooked onto my goddamn leg.”

Unwritten singer Natasha Bedingfield took to the comments to ask Momsen, “Did it hurt?”

Momsen replied, “The bite? No. The shots? YES.”

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen)

