Former Aldi Checkout Attendant Explains Why They Scan So Fast

A former Aldi employee has shared why checkout attendants at the supermarket chain are so speedy.

A recent Reddit thread showed a new self-serve checkout at Aldi, the latest supermarket to introduce them.

Following a successful trial that began in 2021, the self-assisted checkouts will be rolled out to more stores.

This sparked a debate on whether it would be faster to go through the new self-serve checkouts or stick with a manned register.

One commenter joked, “I think this is a recruitment test.”

“If you scan your items as fast as the Aldi checkout operator they offer you a job!”

But a former employee then jumped in to explain why they have to scan so fast.

“Ex-Aldi employee here - don’t pack your bags at the register.”

The former checkout person proceeds to share instructions.

“Toss it all into the trolley/basket when scanned (and) take your time at the packing bench just next to the registers.”

“Or buy those bags that hook into the trolley basket so you can kinda pack quickly.”

“We were measured on items per minute when on register - which is shown at the end of your shift when closing out your individual till. Promise you they’re not doing it for fun.”

