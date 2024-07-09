The Project

Former AFL Player's Parents Allege They Were Blackmailed

The AFL has been told by Sporting Integrity Australia it was unaware of a player's family's claim criminals blackmailed them over his drug addiction.

Federal MP Andrew Wilkie told The Herald Sun he had "credible evidence" that the criminals had tried to blackmail the family over their son's drug debts.

"The parents were told that criminals would destroy their son's reputation if they didn't hand over cash, and we have seen proof that cash payments have been made," Wilkie told the Herald Sun.

"The family had a photo of their son, which was taken by criminals, sent to them, and my office has been shown that photo. This information has been provided to Sport Integrity Australia."

The player, who is unnamed, is no longer. A player was on a club's books at the time.

The AFL responded, saying, "We've spoken to SIA, and they have advised whilst the identity of all participants in the assessment remains confidential, they have confirmed they haven't received any information relating to the report of criminal threats to a player or former player's family".

