The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Former ACCC Bosses Slam Government For Blocking Qatar Airways Flight Requests

Former ACCC Bosses Slam Government For Blocking Qatar Airways Flight Requests

Former ACCC bosses have criticised the federal government for blocking Qatar Airways flight requests to protect Qantas.

Two former bosses of Australia’s competition watchdog say the federal government’s rejection of extra Qatar Airways flights to protect Qantas was ‘a really bad decision’ with a ‘weak’ explanation that disadvantages customers.

Back in July, it was revealed that the federal government rejected a bid by Qatar Airways to add 21 extra flights per week to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

This request was in addition to the 28 weekly flights it currently offers.

On Monday, the Australian Financial Review published comments from Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones, who was quoted saying the decision was in the national interest and would keep Qantas profitable. 

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce defended the government’s decision before a Senate committee on Monday, stating that allowing extra flights by Qatar would impact the market.

Young Tennis Fan Chugging A Water Bottle At US Open Wins Fans Worldwide
NEXT STORY

Young Tennis Fan Chugging A Water Bottle At US Open Wins Fans Worldwide

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Young Tennis Fan Chugging A Water Bottle At US Open Wins Fans Worldwide

    Young Tennis Fan Chugging A Water Bottle At US Open Wins Fans Worldwide

    One youngster has gone viral on social media for hilariously chugging a bottle of water while on the big screen at the US Open.
    Chess Player Accused Of Cheating With Anal-Beads Clears His Name

    Chess Player Accused Of Cheating With Anal-Beads Clears His Name

    Chess grandmaster Hans Niemann has officially been cleared of the bizarre allegations that he used vibrating anal beads to cheat and win the Sinquefield Cup. And yes, you read that correctly.
    Mum Blasted For Taking 18 Pieces Of Luggage

    Mum Blasted For Taking 18 Pieces Of Luggage

    But weirdly, just a book for carry-on.
    Taylor Swift Breaks Spotify Record With 100 Million Monthly Listeners

    Taylor Swift Breaks Spotify Record With 100 Million Monthly Listeners

    It’s Taylor’s world, we’re all just living in it.
    Michelle Obama Voted The Most Inspirational Woman Of All time

    Michelle Obama Voted The Most Inspirational Woman Of All time

    Former US First Lady Michelle Obama, has been voted the most inspirational woman of all time.