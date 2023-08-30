Former ACCC Bosses Slam Government For Blocking Qatar Airways Flight Requests

Two former bosses of Australia’s competition watchdog say the federal government’s rejection of extra Qatar Airways flights to protect Qantas was ‘a really bad decision’ with a ‘weak’ explanation that disadvantages customers.

Back in July, it was revealed that the federal government rejected a bid by Qatar Airways to add 21 extra flights per week to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

This request was in addition to the 28 weekly flights it currently offers.

On Monday, the Australian Financial Review published comments from Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones, who was quoted saying the decision was in the national interest and would keep Qantas profitable.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce defended the government’s decision before a Senate committee on Monday, stating that allowing extra flights by Qatar would impact the market.