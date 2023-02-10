Forget The Superbowl Because This Year’s Puppy Bowl Is Already The Best Thing Of The Week

Are you excited for the whatever number Super Bowl this is with whichever teams are taking part? Me neither. But I’ve just learned that every year, for almost a decade now, they have a Puppy Bowl.

First and foremost, let me clear something up. This isn’t two teams of dogs beating the living snot out of one another and risking brain damage. This is far more wholesome than that.

The Puppy Bowl is an event that sees two teams, red bandana vs blue bandana, play a game of something resembling American football.

There’s a ball. There are two end zones. There’s a “rufferee”. That’s pretty much all they have in common. It doesn’t even matter which end zone the dog with the ball takes it to.

Now, the purpose of the Puppy Bowl is to get all the players adopted.

Each dog in the game is up for adoption and looking for its forever family and home. And, of course, this incredible event also serves to promote shelters and encourage fostering.

According to CNN, “This year’s program features 122 puppies from 67 shelters and rescue groups across the United States and the Caribbean.”

“We really couldn’t ask for a better platform,” says Chrissy Beckles, founder and president of The Sato Project, a non-profit that rescues abused and abandoned dogs in Puerto Rico and rehomes them on the US mainland. “I can’t think of a single negative for this – only that it’s only once a year.”

And as you can imagine, the Puppy Bowl works.

Significant increases in donations and volunteers come directly as a result of the event, with many shelters even reporting their websites crashing due to the high volume of traffic after the televised campaign.

Well, that’s me sold. I’ve zero interest in the sport, and even having an Aussie in the final this year isn’t enough to make me want to watch.

But this? A game where dogs play, and we cheer them on to get adopted? Do we even need a halftime show?

Image: Jeremy Freeman/Animal Planet