Forget Soy Milk, It Looks Like We Are About To Start Using Synthetic Milk

Cow's milk, soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, rice milk, rats milk… ok maybe that last one was just a Simpsons episode, but get ready to add another milk to your office coffee order with synthetic milk.

And no, it isn't the milk from cows farmed on astroturf, it is the latest milk variation that is set to shake up the dairy industry.

Synthetic milk needs no animals to be produced but can still contain the same biochemical makeup as regular cow's milk.

It is grown using biotechnology known as 'precision fermentation' that produces biomass cultured from cells.

And while that kind of science is beyond my grasp, we can all understand that no cows are harmed in making synthetic milk, and if we no longer need to breed as many dairy cows, this will have a major impact on lowering the world's methane emissions.

And the best thing for Australians, it is being developed right here in Australia, in Werribee, Victoria.

Start-up company Eden Brew, using technology developed by the CSIRO, are at the forefront of this new wave.

So when can we expect our supermarket fridges to offer this alternative? All G Foods, an Australian company focusing on food innovation, raised $25 million this month to help hurry up the process, with an optimistic prediction within seven years.

Seven years is not long. That means these biochemists have only two Olympics to make sure it doesn't split when added to my coffee, unlike soy milk does.

Seven years for cafes to change their menus to have a "50c surcharge for synthetic milk" even though it is just as cheap as dairy milk.

Seven years for dads to get ready to say, "Synthetic milk? I didn't even know synthesizers had teats".

Seven years, put it in your dairy's diaries.

