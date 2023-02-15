Forbes Reveals Their List Of The Highest-Paid Entertainers Of 2022

Coming in at nine and 10, Taylor Swift and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny found themselves as some of the highest-paid entertainers in the world after dominating the music scene in 2022.

Director James Cameron landed in 8th spot after the success of Avatar: The Way of Water. The sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time netted Cameron a reported US$95 million.

The Rolling Stones made over US$8.5 million a night on last year's European tour, netting the rock legends US$98 million in 2022.

Brad Pitt, James L. Brooks and Matt Groening, and Trey Parker and Matt Stone all came in at six, five and four respectively after all cashing in on deals to earn them all over US$100 million for the year.

Taking out the bronze is Tyler Perry after making a whopping US$175 million after a multitude of blockbuster projects he created throughout the year. Perry is also the list’s one billionaire.

The top two spots, which some may or may not be surprised by, were taken out by some of the most iconic rock music legends of all time, Sting and Genesis.

Sting fell just short of the top spot, with Genesis and frontman Phil Collins earning the crown as 2022’s highest-paid entertainer, as both managed to sell their discographies for well over US$200 million.

This year’s biggest earners managed to scrape in a whopping US$1.3 billion, which is only half as much as last year’s top 10.

Here’s the full top 10 list of highest-paid entertainers for 2022: