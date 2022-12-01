The Project

For The First Time Ever, An All-Female Referee Group Will Officiate A Men’s FIFA World Cup Match

History will be made tonight at the FIFA World Cup when an all-female trio will officiate a men’s World Cup match for the very first time.

Not only is history being made with an all-female on-field referee team for tonight’s Germany v Costa Rica World Cup Match, but head referee Stephanie Frappart will also become the first woman to take charge of a match at the competition. 

 

The Frenchwoman became the first female official at the tournament after being named as a fourth official for Poland and Mexico’s clash last Tuesday.  

 

Frappart will be joined by assistant referees Neuza Back of Brazil and Mexico's Karen Diaz for the match. 

 

 

"We know the pressure," Frappart told BBC Sport. 

 

"But I think we will not change ourselves. Be calm, focused, concentrate, and don't think too much about the media and everything, just be focused on the field." 

 

Alongside Frappart, Japan’s Yoshimi Yamashita and Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga were among the 36 officials nominated to take charge of games in Qatar. 

 

"We are here because we deserve to be here. Back at our confederation, or back at home, it is another level, so this is the biggest level of football," Mukansanga told reporters in Doha ahead of the World Cup. 

