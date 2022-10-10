Football Legend Iker Casillas Claims He Was 'Hacked' After His Account Tweets He Is Gay

A tweet from the Twitter account of the Casillas on Sunday read, "I hope you respect me - I'm gay".

But it was deleted after racking up more than 100,000 likes and replies and was reported widely by the media.

One reply from his former Spain teammate, Carlos Puyol said, "Time to tell our story, Iker".

Casillas, a two-time World Cup and Euros-winning goalkeeper with Spain, later apologised for the tweet, claiming he had been hacked.

"Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And, of course, more apologies to the LGBT community," the tweet said.

Adelaide United midfielder Josh Cavallo, who announced in October 2021 that he was gay, becoming the only active male professional footballer in one of the world's top leagues to do so, was less than amused by the situation.

Posting before the Casillas tweet about being hacked, the 22-year-old Australian wrote: "@IkerCasillas and @Carles5puyol joking and making fun out of coming out in football is disappointing.

"It's a difficult journey that any LGBTQ+ ppl have to go through. To see my role models and legends of the game make fun out of coming out and my community is beyond disrespectful."

