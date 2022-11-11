Football Fans Set To Pay $140 Per Beer At Qatar World Cup

Host nation Qatar has incredibly tough restrictions on alcohol consumption and purchasing, limiting the availability to high-end bars, restaurants and hotels.

Many of these have offered visiting fans tickets to watch the games at a staggering $425 per person.

The exorbitant admission includes a three-drink voucher for bottles of beer or a glass of wine, working out to approximately $140 a drink.

According to The Sun newspaper, an estimated 3,000-4,000 England fans are expected to make the trip to the Middle East for the group stages.

But let's be realistic here, the chances of them seeing the semi-finals or finals are incredibly slim so I don't think the pricing is something the England fans need to budget for.

Anheuser-Busch InBev Worldwide, who own many of the most popular beer brands in the world, including Stella, Becks and Corona, have trained over 6,000 workers on how to pour a beer properly in preparation for the influx of footy fans.

I suppose if you're paying more for beer than you did for your flight and accommodation combined, you do have the right to be a bit particular about the pour.

And while Qatari officials are known for their leniency on ex-pats being drunk in public spaces, it is technically illegal, and if found guilty, you can face up to six months in jail and a fine of around $1,240.

So, I suppose the real question here is simple: is it worth going to the World Cup this year?

Considering that you could spend a month's wage in a day and barely have a hangover, I'm going to have to say no, it's not.